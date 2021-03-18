Drink of the Week: Bookshelf Wines’ 2017 Sangiovese

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Brookshelf Wines’ Sangiovese is this week’s featured drink. Rob Galloway Tahoe Daily Tribune



I always get exited when my featured drink is wine — maybe even more so when its red wine. For one, it doesn’t happen often and deep down in my heart it’s my drink of choice. So when I get my hands on a local wine in the county, I’m happier than a dog in a Blue Buffalo commercial.

It just so happens that this week’s wine is one of my favorite varietals. It’s not a super well-known wine because there’s just not a lot of it produced in the U.S. Lucky for us, the foothills right outside of Tahoe produce great Sangiovese options — just like this week’s.

The color leans a little towards the lighter side, which falls in line with how this wine lingers on the tongue. Its spine is one of acid and tannins that help to give this wine its body. As with many Sangiovese wines, you get a nice cherry fruit that integrates nicely here without pushing it over the edge.

Its smooth finish brings out other notes of plum, strawberry, herbs, and a little pepper. Much like it’s namesake, the flavors seem like pages of a good book that slowly build and evolve as you get through the bottle’s story.

It’s rich and savory and as the description tells us, makes it a perfect pairing with hard cheese and cured sausages. I’d argue anything is a perfect pairing with hard cheese and cured sausages so that’s an obvious one for me. I’ll go out on a limb and say this would even be great with soft cheese. What – even more obvious? I like cheese, what can I say.

The ABV is pretty typical at 14.8%, which makes this a perfect partner for good book by the fireplace. OK, I’m just reaching now – it’s good for almost any occasion. But when isn’t red wine? I’m not a good person to answer that question. Cheers!

Bookshelf Wines is a small batch label on the west slope of El Dorado County. For more information or a list of wines and ordering, visit them online at bookshelfwines.com or by phone at 530-400-7654.