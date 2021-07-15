Drink of the Week: Chart House’s Chocolate and Bourbon

This week’s featured drink is Chart House’s Chocolate and Bourbon. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

You might think that with a name as straightforward as Chocolate and Bourbon, you have a pretty good idea of what’s coming. But, like the warden thinking he knew what Andy Dufresne was up to in Shawshank Prison, you’d be wrong.

There are so many subtle nuances of flavors in this drink that each sip seems to unravel something new and amazing. It wants you to think it’s a dessert drink, but the alcohol brings you back just enough so you never cross that line. Although this drink after dinner would knock it out of the park – more on that in a bit.

I guess you need to know the ingredients before you can really pick up what I’m laying down. Four Roses small batch bourbon, tiramisu Italian liqueur, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters are the lineup here. It’s topped off with a garnish of black cherry and chocolate truffle.

Ok, let’s talk about those ingredients. I can’t say tiramisu without drooling. And to get that in liquid form in my drink makes me about as happy as a clam at high water. Most people leave off the high water part, which leaves a statement that makes no sense since we don’t know if clams are happy or sad. I guess we still don’t, but it makes more sense, right? I’m way off the rails – back to the drink.

You get more chocolate than bourbon on the nose, but once you take a sip, it drinks more like a chocolaty old fashioned with the bourbon doing more of the heavy lifting. It’s super smooth, balanced, and quite playful. You do get a little sweetness, but it’s so well balanced that I could see it checking different boxes off for different folks.

Plus, anytime you get a chocolate truffle as part of your drink, come on. That’s your dessert right there. Pop that puppy in your mouth and relish in the taste. Then chase it down with this cocktail and there will be nothing better for the rest of your night. Except for maybe another.

The Chart House is located at 392 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For menu and delivery information visit them online at chart-house.com or call by phone at 775-588-6276.