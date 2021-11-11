Drink of the Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Almond Joy

This week’s featured drink is Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Almond Joy.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you’re anything like my wife, once the kids have been put to bed after a night out of trick or treating, it’s full blown air raid sirens on the remaining candy. Her top candy of choice: the Almond Joy. It’s even her coffee creamer flavor every morning, so you know this is a big deal in our household. I have yet to tell her about this week’s feature, but I’m sure I’ll hear about it once she reads this.

Whether or not you’re a believer in drinks being able to taste just like their candy bar counterparts, I’m here to tell you to go full Peter Pan this week and just believe. It has all the feels of the Almond Joy but warms the tummy (and has booze). If that isn’t reason enough to try, then you probably didn’t cry when Old Yeller died, either – which means your heart is as cold as the ice in Antarctica.

For all you normal people, the players in this flavor parade are Malibu rum, Frangelico, and hot cocoa. They are topped with a generous portion of whipped cream and then crowned with coconut and almond slivers. It may look like a campfire’s best friend, but it’s so much more.

First, channel your inner child and plunge into the whipped cream. Whether you cop a lick and carve yourself a drink opening or go full on Rudolph the whipped nose reindeer on your first sip is up to you – they’re both equally as fun. The bonus with the whipped cream is whatever doesn’t get on your face probably ultimately melts into the hot cocoa, so you’re winning either way.

For those of you not cuckoo for coconut, don’t worry. It’s not overpowering and not overly sweet, but it’s present just enough to invoke enough of the Almond Joy feeling. The hot chocolate has just the right amount of creaminess to balance out the alcohol to where you get the flavors, but not the bite.

This being as spot on as it is, I’m seriously hoping for a Reese’s next. If it’s anywhere as good as this, it should also come as two per order. You know, for consistency sake.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and beer options visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or hit them up via phone at 530-544-4677.