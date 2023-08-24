Drink of the Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s The General Grant

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you do a bit of perusing on the web, you’ll find out that Ulysses S. Grant was a pretty big fan of whiskey. I’m not certain if that’s how this drink got its name, but it sure made me wonder why you don’t hear of many people named Ulysses. But, this week’s feature, like the name, it pretty darn unique.

The list of ingredients is milk-washed Bulleit bourbon whiskey, lemon, coriander simple syrup, and aquafaba. If you just read that sentence and are as confused as a goat grazing on AstroTurf, I’m here to help – starting with the whiskey.

Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s The General Grant Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cold Water’s process finds them starting with milk then slowly (we’re talking sloth-like slow) adding in the whiskey, then lemon juice, before ultimately getting filtered. The process helps to clarify the bourbon and remove some of the acidity of the lemon to give the overall drink a more flavorful punch and rounded texture.

This brings me to the aquafaba, which is essentially the liquid from cooked beans (typically chickpeas). For those of you that have issues with egg whites in your drink, this is your solution. The aquafaba pinch-hits to provide the same effect for a frothy and foamy texture.

The overall feeling of the cocktail is creamy and clean with those hints of lemon poking through the pores of the whiskey, with each sip including a little punctuation of spice shining in from the coriander. It’s both light enough for summer, but spice-feeling enough to prep you for fall and winter.

The drink is also served with their house made bourbon soaked cherry, which can be slammed in delight on its own or thrown into the drink to give another layer of sweetness. Whatever way you decide to try it, you’ll be happy you did – just don’t leave it for the garnish graveyard.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For food and beverage options visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or reach them via phone at 530-544-4677.