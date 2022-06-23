Drink of the Week: Fat Cat Bar & Grill’s Frisky Kitty

This week's featured drink is Fat Cat Bar & Grill’s Frisky Kitty.

Robot Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Before you make the snap decision to boycott this week’s feature because it’s “all the way” in Tahoe City, hear me out. Sometimes it’s ok to get out of that bubble between home and work and explore some other areas of the lake. Each pocket is unique in its own right, and each has great options for food and drink — you just have to be willing to take the jaunt.

If you’ve spent any time in and around Tahoe, you’re probably familiar with Fat Cat. And if you’ve been into the bar and grill you’ve probably come across their iconic Frisky Kitty cocktail — especially if you’ve hung out on a Frisky Friday in the summertime when these drinks are only $5.

This cocktail has all the feels of pink lemonade gone wild, but its not overly sweet or tangy. Hangar 1 vodka, fresh lemon juice, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, and a splash of cranberry juice round out the ingredients.

Super playful and fun, the drink balances flavors quite nicely. The bite from the lemon juice helps to tone down the sweetness from the syrup and the elderflower liqueur brings its staple earthiness to the party. The tang from the cranberry, while subtle, punches above its weight class while rounding out the flavors.

Even though I didn’t mention the vodka, believe me, its there. It does quite the Houdini act by disappearing into the other flavors, but much like the Force if you were a Jedi, you can feel it.

As we (finally) start to heat up this summer, this cocktail is the epitome of summer drinks at the lake. Walk around, grab a burger, make it day, there are indeed other unique offerings around the basin — and some of them are quite tasty.

Fat Cat Gar & Grill is located at 599 N Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at fatcatrestaurants.com or give them a call at 530-583-3355.