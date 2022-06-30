Drink of the Week: Flatstick Pub’s Pink Caddy Daddy

This week's featured drink is Flatstick Pub’s Pink Caddy Daddy.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Well, we’ve finally strung together some warmer days in Tahoe to where it’s starting to actually feel like summer. It’s those days in the sunshine that make summer cocktails taste so much better. While this week’s feature isn’t necessarily a summer only drink, I guarantee it goes down just a bit smoother when that mercury starts heading north.

Vodka is no stranger to a one-night stand (screwdriver anyone?), but here it doubles down. Golden State vodka gets treated with waves of cranberry and pineapple juices and that’s it – simple in execution, but effective in taste.

The drink rolls in looking like a pink Cadillac – buttoned up around the edges for a sleek delivery, but it’s packing some punch under the hood. The flavors snap. Golden State vodka is corn-based so there is a hint of sweetness that plays well with each of the juices.

Speaking of juices, the tang you get from the cranberry combined with the sweetness from the pineapple make for a duo that are the kind of friends that finish each other’s sentences. They play really well in the sandbox for a drink that finishes as refreshing as it starts.

Flatstick Pub partners with local organizations for monthly fundraisers, so if you want to wait until one those to go in and try this cocktail, you’ll be drinking for a cause, which generally makes you feel a little better than just ‘cause you want to.

Although the celebrity golf tournament is coming up – this could be a great pre-game option. Putting tipsy before watching golf sounds like a day made for Tahoe. But, if you are putting tipsy this holiday weekend, make sure you’re also pulling out the driver. Be safe, everyone.

Flatstick Pub is located at 4101 No. 101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menus and additional information visit them online at tipsyputt.com or give them a call at 530-443-4376.