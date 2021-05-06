Drink of the Week: Fox & Hound’s Campfire Margarita

This week’s featurd drink is Fox & Hound’s Campfire Margarita. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I realize Cinco de Mayo has just passed, but you could make a case for a margarita on any calendar day. At least I can. So let me plead the case with this week’s drink.

First off, not all margaritas are made equal. I’m sure you know that, but getting a big whiff of the Campfire Margarita, it still sings margarita, but it also lets you know that there’s something just a little bit different. What is it that makes it different? Not quite sure, but let’s talk it through.

First off, if you can picture a saxophone belting out that iconic riff right before everyone in the house screams “Tequila,” then you’re in the right mood for the 100% blue agave Sauza tequila that’s used in this cocktail. It’s crisp and unique, blending flavors of agave, pepper, and honeysuckle.

It’s thrown into the ring with a delicious mix that’s highlighted by their agave nectar. It’s slow smoked in house to bring a smoky sweetness that is the signature ingredient of this drink. It’s capped off with a smoked salt rim and a traditional slice of lime.

This drink is a smooth operator. No ingredient barks louder over another, yet you can taste each one sounding off. There’s no tequila bite, no over sweetness causing the pucker face, it just all works super well.

Not only is it crisp and refreshing, but it has a uniqueness that separates itself as one of the better margaritas I’ve tasted. Granted, I’ve not met too many margaritas that I haven’t agreed with, but there’s just something about this one that stood out.

Maybe it’s just because I haven’t had a margarita in while, or maybe I’ve just got that song stuck in my head. Either way. TEQUILA!

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or by phone at 775-588-8887.