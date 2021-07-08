Drink of the Week: Fox & Hound’s Smokehouse Bloody Mary

This week’s featured drink is Fox & Hound’s Smokehouse Bloody Mary. (Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune)

I don’t know if this is exactly Marvel Studios worthy, but when super powers like barbecue and bloody Mary’s come together, it should warrant it’s own blockbuster – or at least its own comic book. I’m sure I’m not the only one who holds those flavors sacred, but wow do they pack in the action when they team up.

The storyline here is an origin story that begins with their award-winning chipotle and habanero barbecue sauces. Yes, they are part of the mix along with Tahoe Blue vodka, their own private stash of barbecue rub, other familiar bloody Mary characters, and then a cameo appearance from bacon salt. A few other characters (fresh lemon, olives, and bacon) round out the rest of the cast.

All of the ingredients give noteworthy performances — especially the barbecue trio. They give this drink such a distinct flavor profile that it’s really unlike any bloody Mary. You get the trifecta combo of smoky, sweet and spicy all at the same time.

I’ll always talk about the heat factor when it comes to a good bloody Mary. While it’s not necessarily the villain here, it does give you a great heat that finishes with that pepper bite on the back of the tongue. Like with all villains, though, it eventually dies out and everything returns back to normal.

You might think with all these flavors running around it might be over the top. It’s not. Everyone plays their part to a tee, leaving you with just a really great drink, executed to perfection by folks at the top of their game.

While this drink did not earn a top spot at the Academy Awards, it did win first place (judges choice) at the Bloody Mary Competition. I guess it goes to show you that great stories win great awards. Except when “Shakespeare In Love” wins over “Saving Private Ryan.” That’s like a Shirley Temple winning best cocktail over this drink – should never happen.

Fox and Hound is located at 237 Tramway in Stateline (top of Kingsbury). For ordering and menu information visit them online at foxandhoundtahoe.com or by phone at 775-588-8887.