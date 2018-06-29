Drink of the Week: Free Bird Cafe’s Affogato

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Free Bird Cafe's summertime special: the Affogato, an Italian coffee-based dessert that's also part beverage. We know, we know, it's not boozy — but it's still a treat that you won't want to pass up this time of year.

In theory, affogatos are simple: a scoop of vanilla ice cream drowned in two shots of espresso. But the team at Free Bird steps the game up a notch by topping the drink off with its homemade whipped cream.

Simply put, the cafe's Affogato is delicious. The ice cream's sweetness perfectly complements the bitterness of the espresso, and it's not a full-size drink so no component is overbearing. It serves as an ideal jolt of energy and pick-me-up in the early afternoon. The other great thing is this: In contrast to most of our other drinks of the week, you do not need to be at least 21 years old to enjoy an Affogato.

Get drinking!

Free Bird is serving up the Affogato at its west side location, found at 2229 Lake Tahoe Blvd., which opened its doors approximately one year ago.

Free Bird West Side is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more online at http://www.freebirdtahoe.com.