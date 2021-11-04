Drink of the Week: Friday’s Station’s Spanish Gin and Tonic

This week’s featured drink is Friday’s Station’s Spanish Gin and Tonic.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Up until a couple of years ago, I had sworn off gin – one of those young experiences where you had too much of something cheap, paid for it that night, and vowed never to return. Yeah, that was my relationship with gin. But as it turns out, really good gin actually tastes great. All these years of skipping by the gin drinks on the menu, I now find myself flocking to them – much like this week’s drink, the Spanish Gin and Tonic.

The gin and tonic is not new – it’s been around since the 1700’s. Although, I bet those early versions of the drink were gnarly to slug down – probably putting hair on the inside of your mouth with each sip. Thankfully, Friday’s Station version uses pristine ingredients to make this elevated cocktail one of my most recent favorites.

The base of the drink is Hendrick’s gin. It’s mixed with Lustau P.X. Sherry, tonic water, lime and grapefruit juices, and then garnished with a sprig of rosemary and a slice of grapefruit. The result is a sweet, smooth, earthy, and mildly dry bounce in the foursquare court.

The ingredients pal around like they’ve known each other for years – super comfortable with one another and happy in each other’s company. This is the best kind of drink. Nothing fights. They all just get along like four-year olds on a jungle gym. Pretend none of them fall and hurt themselves, and you get what I mean.

If wondering what Lustau P.X. Sherry is, I got you covered. The Spanish wine adds in the drinks’ earthy notes (think raisins, figs, and roasted nuts) along with its beautiful suntanned exterior. This helps to balance out the acid from the citrus, but it does so never losing its playful mood.

Finishing up where I started, the gin is present throughout, but it’s not over the top. It more or less provides a high-powered extension of everything else. Which, if you’re into great libations, is a good thing.

Friday’s Station Steak and Seafood Grill is located on the top floor of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 15 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information, visit them online at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants or by phone at 775-586-4988.