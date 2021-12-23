Drink of the Week: Friday’s Station’s Twisted French 75

This week’s featured drink is Friday’s Station’s Twisted French 75.

(Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune)

An early form of the French 75 cocktail was created in the mid-1910s, so it’s been around a while. But, if this drink is new to you, like it was for my wife up until a few months ago, you might want to stay tuned. This has become, quite possibly, her favorite cocktail in short order so it definitely has the chops to wrap its arms around you for a huge Teddy Ruxpin hug and never let go.

Soaking around the rim are fresh blueberries and a lemon twist, so right off the bat it’s screaming fruity and freshness. The color is reminiscent of a pink flamingo and has the very power to transport you to a place of warmth and sunshine by look alone – although, it’s just as tasty in the winter.

Your main shaker ingredients come in the form of Hendrick’s gin, lemon juice and Crème de Violette. If the Crème de Violette has you spinning around wondering what it is, it is a slightly sweet and aromatic liqueur made from violet blossoms, which also helps to give this drink its fabulous glow.

Once that’s done, a G.H. Mumm “Brut” champagne floater is added and a sugar cube is dropped into the fray. Note to anyone following along at home hoping to try and recreate this drink: Don’t mix the drink with the champagne. Yes that was (stupidly) learned the hard way and no I do not want to talk about it.

All together this is a very smooth and easy drinking cocktail. The sugar cube releases just the right amount of sweetness into each sip and the good cop (champagne)/bad cop (gin) dynamic is about as good as it gets. Throw in the liqueur and they all bounce extremely well off of each other.

Rather than make the mistake I did, or potentially get some of the ratios off, do your self a favor a go try this cocktail first to see for yourself. You may just end up with a favorite new cocktail just in time to ring in 2022.

Friday’s Station Steak and Seafood Grill is located on the top floor of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 15 Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants or by phone at 775-586-4988.