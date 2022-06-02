Drink of the Week: Fumo’s Fumo Fizz

This week’s featured drink is Fumo’s Fumo Fizz.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

The fizz in this week’s drink refers to the classic cocktail, gin fizz. This take on the drink that’s been bringing it for over 100 years, is not only tasty, but also quite elegant — not to mention a perfect accompaniment to the summer season.

The classic ingredients at play are gin, egg whites and citrus. Your variations come in the form of elderflower liqueur and honey as the sweetener instead of the standard simple syrup. Those tweaks give this already tangy and refreshing cocktail a grounded earthiness that pumps a few more flavor layers into each sip.

I’ve stood my ground in the past talking about the greatness that egg whites bring and I’m not about to move off of that thinking. The dry shake with the egg whites helps to let the protein in the egg start to foam, which gives you the delicate and velvety mouth feel in each and every sip. Then by adding in the ice for a second shake, it helps to strengthen the foam and give it that nice frothy layer at the top of the drink.

Gin has natural floral notes, so teaming up with the citrus makes for a great drinking duo. The elderflower liqueur not only reinforces those flavors, but also brings notes of pear and passionfruit to the table. The honey as the sweetener is like a baseball reliever coming in and striking out the side on nine pitches — it protects what came before it and closes it out for the win in fantastic fashion.

The brightness of this cocktail makes for a great pre-dinner (or brunch) option. It doesn’t weigh you down before you strap on the old feedbag, and gets those taste buds nice and puckered, ready for your dish of choice.

Fumo is located at 120 Country Club Dr. #61 in Incline Village. For complete drink and food menu visit them online at fumotahoe.com or give them a call at 775-833-2200.