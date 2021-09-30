Drink of the Week: Fumo’s Lilikoi Bliss

This week’s featured drink is Fumo’s Lilikoi Bliss.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

If specialty craft cocktails are high on your to-do list for a night out, and you haven’t given Fumo a spin, what are you waiting for? If it’s just because you’re unsure of what they might have, then let’s take a peek behind the curtain for this week’s drink.

First off, just saying the word lilikoi should put a smile on your face. The drink is just as playful as its name might suggest. Lilikoi, if you were wondering, is an exotic fruit from Hawaii. It’s basically a yellow passionfruit boasting both tart and sweet flavors.

The gang getting together for this fun night out consists of vanilla vodka, citrus, passion orange guava, and a lilikoi foam. It gets a light dusting of allspice and garnished with a toasted lime wheel.

Parental advisory: these are dangerously delicious. They may invoke feelings of a Hawaiian vacation and lead to binging episodes of “The White Lotus,” so just make sure you tip your bartender. They are the ones responsible for the easy drinking of this cocktail.

The sweetness from the passionfruit and guava, combined with the little bit of sour from the citrus and the creaminess from the vanilla vodka and foam give you an amazing sip each time. Those combinations are dropping flavors like Tetris pieces at the highest level. It’s just flavors left and right fitting together and clearing out room for more — without the stress of figuring out where to put the next piece.

If you want to add even more creaminess, just stir in that cream and go to town. That little bit of allspice adds an ever so slight flavor layer of spice, which compliments all its friends.

You might think with the mentions of Hawaii and fruit that this is more of a summer drink. In reality, the flavors span and compliment every season quite well, making it good to drink on any occasion. So, I’ll ask you again, what are you waiting for?

You can visit Fumo at 120 Country Club Dr. #61 in Incline Village. For drink and food menu visit them online at fumotahoe.com or give them a jingle at 775-833-2200.