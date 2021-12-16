Drink of the Week: Fumo’s Margarita

This week’s featured drink is Fumo’s Margarita.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you read the name of this week’s drink and think it’s simply a basic margarita, you’ve got a surprise coming. True, it doesn’t come with some super descriptive adjectives that define the flavors upfront, but that’s part of the fun — just dive in and let the party begin.

In this case the party starts with Teremana tequila. If that name sounds familiar, you might have seen videos of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson walking around agave fields and pouring glasses of this tequila. That’s because he’s one of the co-founders and any time you can use him as your spokesperson, why not.

I’m sure he can rip one of these plants out of the ground and squeeze straight tequila out of it, but that’s not quite how it works. Distilled in small batches in handmade copper pot stills, its flavors are bright and citrusy and combine well with the addition of more citrus in the cocktail.

Rounding out the rest of the ingredients is guava, agave syrup, and finished with a Tajin rim and dried lime wheel. While it definitely has that classic margarita smell, the flavors are what really separate this from the rest of the field.

The guava and the agave are right at home with the rest if the ingredients – like they’ve all been hanging out on the same porch for the past 50 years, having the same conversation, and not caring one bit. Everything is insanely smooth and there is no bite at all from the alcohol. It’s there all right, but more like a parental figure making sure all the kids get on the bus and behave.

The Tajin adds it’s distinctive chili-lime signature and if you want to pop in and out of different flavors, just make your way around the rim and let it ride – you can’t go wrong with or without it.

As Christmas makes it way up the calendar, this cocktail is great as a seasonal alternative, but also one that will make you wish it was 85 and sunny outside. For now, you’ll have to settle with videos of Dwanta Claus slinging his spiked tequila concoctions. I know that sounds like something I would make up, but I assure you it’s an actual thing that I had nothing to do with. Google. Drink. Enjoy.

Fumo is located at 120 Country Club Dr. No. 61 in Incline Village. For drink and food menu visit them online at fumotahoe.com or give them a ring at 775-833-2200.