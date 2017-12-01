Drink of the Week: Happy hour at The Cork & More

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is fit for anyone who prefers a nice, relaxing post-work happy hour in a cozy atmosphere — skip the strain of hustling, bustling and trying to get a bartender's attention and head to The Cork & More, a homey shop known for its diverse selection of wine and cheese (and we're not talking about that low quality kind, either).

The South Shore establishment began a unique wine-and-cheese happy hour, which offers customers the ability to enjoy two glasses of wine and a platter of cheese for a mere $25.

Choose from the wines The Cork & More has in the bar or fridge — typically they offer five reds and one or two whites in their rotating selection — and indulge in drink, along with a hefty plate of three cheeses (which you can pick yourself or consult the expertise of staff to assemble).

If you want to switch things up a little, The Cork & More also allows happy hour guests to choose two cheeses and one meat (usually salami) instead.

Pro tip: Select the shop's double cream Brie and enjoy it with fig jam — atop a spicy Mediterranean cracker, it's the perfect combination of sweet and smooth with a little kick.

We also recommend the Dutton Estate pinot noir, which has a tendency to disappear quickly (so grab it while you can). But to get the most out of the experience, ask staff for the drink that will match best with the food you'll be eating.

Learn more about The Cork & More online at http://www.thecorkandmore.com, or visit it at 1032 Al Tahoe Blvd. The shop is open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.