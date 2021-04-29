Drink of the Week: Himmel Haus’ Braufactum Progusta IPA

Himmel Haus’ Braufactum Progusta IPA is this week’s featured drink. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

I’m not even going to pretend to know how to pronounce this week’s drink. But, what I can do is let you know that this is the first German IPA, which makes it somewhat special. Drawing on inspiration from American IPAs and ingredients, they were able to skirt the line with the German Purity Law of 1516 to bring you a delicious take on something that (let’s face it) has probably been overdone in the states.

For the beer itself, it’s honest enough to satisfy those people that don’t like the overly hoppy IPAs, but also gives you IPA-loving-individuals an option at Himmel Haus. Order yourself a sauerbraten or a schnitzel (or both for that matter) and pair it with one of these on a warm spring afternoon – yeah, you’ll be happy. Trust me.

Just looking at it inside the glass, it looks like a smooth operator. It’s a gorgeous copper color with a little bit of haze peeking in, making it look like a liquid sports car.

It’s more refreshing than a standard IPA. The citrusy notes from the hops really come through and buddy up with notes of apricot and orange, although it never pushes into that overly citrus realm. It gets brought back to earth a bit with a slight bitterness and other spices.

It’s clean and crisp but what struck me as the most unique was the finish. You’re not clobbered over the head like a caveman with chewy hops, but rather it’s a cross between a pilsner and a lager and brings back some memories of the O.G. IPAs back in the day, but with a slight German flair.

The ABV is a solid 6.8% so it won’t let you down, but it also won’t lift you too high.

It’s hard for me to drink German beer and not think of the 2006 underrated movie classic “Beerfest.” It just puts me in a good mood. This beer should do the same. Das Boot!

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at himmelhausslt.com or reach them by phone at 530-314-7665.