Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Pipeline

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you ask any hardcore surfer, they’ll tell you Hawaii is famous for its Pipeline surf break. I’m not quite certain Kalani’s Pipeline cocktail can match that legendary level of stardom, but it sure gives it the old college try.

Rather than perfect barreling waves, this drink starts out in a different kind of barrel – the whiskey barrel. Bulleit rye whiskey gets the ice shakedown along with fresh lime juice, a little fresh ginger, and Domaine de Canton. It’s then strained into a glass and topped with ginger beer and a twist of lime.

Before I dive into the taste, I won’t act like Domaine de Canton is Norm from “Cheers” and everybody knows its name. Yeah, I had to ask about it, too.

In a nutshell, it’s a ginger liqueur. In a bigger nutshell, it’s a combination of hand-dried ginger, Tahitian vanilla beans, and Provencal honey that’s married up with French congnac. It’s basically the fancy pants of the party.

All together you might think with all that ginger this is going to be very ginger forward. Although, ginger has great health benefits so if you can talk yourself into thinking these drinks are good for you, I won’t stop you – I’d probably join you. You sound like my kind of person.

Regardless, the ginger (along with the carbonated ginger beer) actually pairs really well with the whiskey and pushes back the bite and heavy handedness of the whiskey. The result is a super smooth, and very refreshing trip for the senses that smells wonderful every time you tip the glass to your lips.

Apparently surfing the Pipeline is high on the 100 things to do before you die list. I guess this is the next best thing — and probably a whole lot less expensive and painful. Then again, a night full of these and you may feel like you’ve thrashed into a reef. Go easy, young grom.

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, Suite 26 in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menus and additional information visit them online at kalanis.com or by phone at 530-544-6100.