Drink of the Week: Kalani’s Sidecar Twist

This week's Drink of the Week is Kalani's Sidecar Twist.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

As if you couldn’t tell by the name, this week’s drink is a twist off the classic sidecar. That drink, named directly for the motorcycle attachment, could be considered old fashioned. I mean; do they even make motorcycles with sidecars anymore?

Regardless, this cocktail is anything but old fashioned. The main spirit here is Hennessey cognac, which probably sends more images of snuggling up by the fire than it does of millennials at a loft party. However, while this drink is a cold cocktail, it still manages to pull of that warm wintry feeling.

St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, vanilla syrup, and fresh lemon round out the party while cinnamon and sugar are dashed around the rim giving it a very apple-pie-right-out-of-the-oven smell.

I have to admit; I have way more experience watching the Ladies Man sip his Courvoisier on SNL than I actually do drinking cognac. But sipping on this libation, there is just the right amount of sweet to balance out the cognac that it almost is reminiscent of a snickerdoodle cookie. What is it with me and baked goods this week?

The elderflower liqueur carries just the right amount of load throughout that you aren’t overpowered in the middle when the cognac is at its peak. It quickly softens out for a finish that’s as smooth a ride as a hot skate on ice. We’ll pretend it’s very thick ice so you wouldn’t fall through, ok?

While there’s something very comforting about this drink, there’s also something very stylish. What cocktail can help you kick it like a kick from a kick drum at the hippest party of the year while also being chic enough to be the star of the show at the local Elk’s Club? Apparently this one.

Kalani’s is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way (suite 26) in South Lake Tahoe with happy hour running seven days a week from 4-6 p.m. For more information visit http://www.kalanis.com or call 530-544-6100.