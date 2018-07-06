Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Tahoe Aloha

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Lake Tahoe AleWorX's Tahoe Aloha, a concoction made in partnership with Tahoe Blue Vodka.

The Tahoe Aloha can be your best friend or your worst enemy, depending how you look at it: Made with blue curacao, dry gin, Tahoe Blue Vodka, white rum, blanco tequila, sweet 'n' sour and topped with Sprite, the drink is both a recipe for a great night and a rough following morning depending on how you play your cards.

It's easy to taste every component of the drink, which comes on strong and continues to hit hard throughout its entirety. This isn't a cocktail we recommend ordering multiple of — it's likely you'll hit your limit after one serving.

AleWorX recently opened its second location over in Stateline, and it's this spot where you'll find a full bar that specializes in drinks made with Tahoe Blue Vodka, among other spirits (don't try ordering the Tahoe Aloha at AleWorX's original spot at The Crossing at Tahoe Valley — that location does not serve liquor).

Lake Tahoe AleWorX's Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is open from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily. Learn more at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com or on Facebook (@laketahoealeworx).