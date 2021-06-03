Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe Bleu Wave’s Bleu Margarita

This weeks’ featured drink is the Bleu Margarita from Tahoe Bleu Wave. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

A margarita, at a bar, that’s actually floating on Lake Tahoe? Absolutely. We get a little adventurous with our drink this week and take you to a bar that just might have the best view in the entire basin.

This bar is actually attached to the 70-plus-foot Tahoe Bleu Wave yacht so right then and there you know you’re in for a ride – plus, drinks always taste better out on Big Blue.

The signature drink of this cruise starts out with Patron Silver tequila, fresh squeezed lemon juice, Blue Curacao, a dollop of simple syrup, and sweet and sour. But, before you get the ice shake down, a touch of salt is added. Once poured into the salt-rimmed glass, you get a fresh garnish of fruit (this day happened to be kiwi) and a delicate pour of cranberry, which settles nicely into its nest at the bottom of the cocktail.

The result is a gorgeous drink that pairs about as well with a day on the lake as you can get. The patron adds a smoothness that would make George Clooney jealous but the real star of the show is the flavor dance it does with sweet, sour, and salty.

All of these flavors were pinging around like an oversized kid in birthday bounce house. They seemed to come and go, only to pop back up like we were dealing with multiple personalities. It’s a fun play on the palette and not to mention, super refreshing.

As you work your way around the salt rim you can control the salt level, but you get just enough from that initial dash before the shake that you still get the ping pong effect even if you don’t partake in the rim shot.

I’m not sure what the record is for total consumed during a single voyage, but I’d have to imagine it’s impressive. After a second, I might need to add another life jacket: one for me, and one for my third drink. You never can be too safe while out on Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe Bleu Wave is located at 2435 Venice Dr. E (Keys Marina) in South Lake Tahoe. For cruise information and booking, visit them online at tahoebleuwave.com or give them a call at 775-588-9283.