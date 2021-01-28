Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Grounded Eagle

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Lone Eagle Grille’s Grounded Eagle is this week’s featured drink. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



If anything is apparent after this week it’s that a warm cocktail pairs awfully well with freshly fallen snow. If for some reason a warm tipple isn’t up your alley, I’d urge you to give this week’s cocktail a shovel down the ol’ stomach. Warm feelings. Great taste. This cocktail has it all.

Let’s lead off with the ingredients: Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and Grand Marnier are the three heavy hitters. They’re all joined at the hip by coffee and then topped with whipped cream and a few coffee beans for garnish.

You could combine coffee with each of those individually and they’d be magnificent. But, all three combined makes this Grounded Eagle soar.

There’s a little bit of sour that mutes the high end of the sweetness so no flavor is over the top. They all play in harmony with each other leaving you with a slightly rich and chocolate-y coffee-infused cup of delight.

As the whipped cream starts to melt into the rest of the drink, it creates these pillow-like pockets of goodness that adds a nice creaminess throughout.

Yes, you get a little kick with the coffee, and I supposed if you wanted to go hardcore Harry and lap up those coffee beans, you’d find another gear. But for the most humans, the coffee in the drink will provide you with just enough of a spark to get you through the evening — especially if after a heavy meal.

Or, if you just want to relax and use this drink as your dessert, it should definitely be on the menu of consideration. If you’re checking boxes for warm, sweet, decadent and boozy, this hits all the squares on the four square court.

Oh, it also beats the heck out of shoveling snow.

The Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village, NV. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at loneeaglegrille.com or by phone at 775-886-6899.