Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Oaxacan Secret

This week’s featured drink is Lone Eagle Grille’s Oaxacan Secret.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Oaxaca is a region in Mexico, so if you can picture sunshine, and a drink in hand on its beaches, you’ll have a pretty good idea of what’s coming down the pike from this week’s drink.

Everything kicks off with Del Maguey Mezcal. On its own, it’s one of the better and smoothest mezcals making the rounds. A little richer and smokier than tequila, some people are a little reluctant to come around. Others are head, feet, and body, all-in. I will say that this is a great intro into the mezcal scene if wanting to dip just a toe or two.

It’s joined with green chartreuse, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and lime juice, then garnished with a Luxardo cherry. If you’re wondering just exactly how all of these ingredients are going to play on one another, I was in a similar place before trying. With the characteristics of the mezcal, the peppery, earthy, and minty notes from the green chartreuse, the citrus from the lime, and the sweetness from the liqueur — I was anticipating something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.

But, after that first sip, you see how it all comes together. The smokiness from the mezcal gets knocked back so it’s doesn’t overpower anything, rather adding hints to puzzles that your taste buds try to figure out with each sip. You get great balance between sweet and tart and they measure up to the mezcal perfectly.

It’s extremely clean, yet adds a dryness that pops with flavor. While I know that might sound physically impossible to do, I challenge you to prove me wrong. Flavors come at you in waves, which I guess if you’re a region in southern Mexico that borders the Pacific Ocean; that sounds about right.

But, if you want to sub that Pacific Ocean view for one of Lake Tahoe, just close your eyes, take a sip, and nobody will know.

The Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at loneeaglegrille.com or give them a call at 775-886-6899.