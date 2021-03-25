Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Rendition of Saturn

This week’s featured drink is Lone Eagle Grille’s Rendition of Saturn. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

While I’m fairly certain this week’s drink has no relation to its musical counterpart “Drops of Jupiter,” the two do have something in common: they both act like summer. That’s because, at the end of the day, Lone Eagle Grill’s Rendition of Saturn is reminiscent of a tiki cocktail. If tiki doesn’t scream summer to you, you’re probably not listening loud enough.

Yes, we are still on the tail end of winter here in Tahoe, but one sip from this drink and you are instantly catapulted to a sandy summer beach where the crash of the waves are like music to the ears. But, enough of the foreplay, let’s get to the cocktail.

Tanqueray gin, Falernum, passion fruit puree, and lemon juice are the sailors in the boat. A skewered Maraschino cherry is the sail atop the vessel and can easily be stirred into the drink to bring in a little variation of sweetness. For the sake of this description, we’ll put the cherry on standby.

The first smells are akin to a jungle gym. They’re fun and playful and give you a pretty good idea of what you’re about to dive into.

The Falernum and the passion fruit puree are the ones really driving the flavor mobile. Falernum is a sweet and (sometimes) spicy liqueur, typically with notes of ginger, lime and almond. That mixes with the puree to give you a bright, citrusy, sweet, frothy, and tart mosh pit that explodes off the palette.

The gin is there to hold the ship together. It really helps to balance all the other ingredients out and you can feel it lending a hand to step up everyone’s game.

All in all, this drink is about as playful as kitten with a ball of yarn. Do kittens still do that? I’m more of a dog person. Either way, you get the idea.

The Lone Eagle Grille is located at 111 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village, NV. For hours of operation and menu information, visit them online at loneeaglegrille.com or by phone at 775-886-6899.