Drink of the Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Sailor’s Sunset

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Lone Eagle Grille's Sailor's Sunset — essentially a piña colada on the rocks.

The Incline Village restaurant and bar's cocktail is made with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, lime and lemon juices, Real Coconut Syrup, Myers's Dark Rum, bitters and is garnished with a pineapple leaf spear.

Sailor's Sunset is ideal for summer: Refreshing and slightly tangy, it transports your mind and senses to your favorite beach, and puts you in full-on vacation mode. Lone Eagle Grille is located directly on Lake Tahoe's shore (and even has its own private beach), so enjoying this concoction is only made better by up-close views of the water.

The drink is much like a standard piña colada, minus the pineapple juice and blended texture. It's perfect for anyone who loves the somewhat sweet combination of coconut and fruit with a rum backbone.

So grab the Sailor's Sunset, sit back and relax in the sun. Simply put: The drink is delicious.

Lone Eagle Grille is found at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village. Learn more at http://www.loneeaglegrille.com.