Drink of the Week: MacDuff’s Pub’s Tahoe Tessie

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is MacDuff's Pub's Tahoe Tessie, a cocktail crafted with Sailor Jerry Rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Garnished with a lime, it's a blend of tropical flavors that will make you wish it were summer.

For those who have visited The Beacon (at Camp Richardson Historic Resort & Marina), the drink is somewhat reminiscent of the establishment's signature Rum Runner — although the Tahoe Tessie isn't frozen. If you're a fan of concoctions heavy on fruit flavors, you're sure to enjoy this drink.

Pro tip: Grab an order of MacDuff's calamari to pair with the Tahoe Tessie. The seafood is extremely palatable alongside the citrus notes of the cocktail.

MacDuff's Pub is a family-friendly establishment, and patrons must be at least 21 years of age in order to enjoy alcohol. The restaurant is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe, and is open daily 11:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m.

Learn more online at http://www.macduffspub.com.