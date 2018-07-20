Drink of the Week: Outpost Brewing Co.’s Mosh Call Mosaic IPA

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Outpost Brewing Co.'s Mosh Call Mosaic IPA, a single-hopped brew with a citrusy, grapefruit background.

Outpost is known for churning out staple beers, and the Mosh Call is no different: It's essentially your standard IPA, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try it. While it may not be too unique from an IPA you'd taste elsewhere, the Mosh Call is smooth throughout its entirety and is perfect for beer drinkers just getting into IPAs. It isn't overwhelmingly hoppy, but possesses the bitter taste that is often associated with that style of craft beer.

Thanks to the notes of fruit, the Mosh Call is refreshing after a long day out in the summer sun — the beverage also pairs well with Outpost's live music, which is showcased outdoors daily.

Visit the brewery — located at 932 Stateline Ave., Suite B — and get drinking. Outpost Brewing Co. is found inside Basecamp Hotel and open Fridays through Sundays from noon to 10 p.m., and Mondays through Thursdays from 2-10 p.m. The establishment hosts happy hour daily from 4-6 p.m.

Check out http://www.outpostbeer.com for information.