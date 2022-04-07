Drink of the Week: Primo’s Italian Bistro’s Sicilian Press

This week’s featured drink is Primo’s Italian Bistro’s Sicilian Press.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

This week’s feature, a signature cocktail from Primo’s, is a perfect option for this time of year. I know, we all want more snow, but once we start getting those warm spring days piling up it’s hard not to get excited about what’s to come. So many things to do and places to visit, this is a drink that helps to remind us of why we love summer in Tahoe.

The anticipation starts with a base of Tahoe Blue vodka. Added to the fray is Solerno blood orange liqueur and fresh blood orange juice. It’s shaken and served on the rocks with splash of soda water and Sierra Mist.

Right off the bat, you can smell all the feels of summer. Fruity, crisp, and clean, this drink pretty much tastes how it smells. The Solerno (made from Sicilian Sanguinello blood oranges) really puts full flavor peaks in each sip. It marries up the sweeter side of the blood orange with the citrus side from the fresh juice and together to give a formidable one-two punch.

The vodka lays on the charm to smooth everything out, but those little soda splashes give a cartwheel to the whole experience. Every ingredient works in harmony to yield an easy going experience that fits about as well as an old shoe.

Ok, so what some people see when they think of an old shoe might be different than how I’m trying to describe this cocktail, so let’s just say that if you were to spend months and months away from your family and friends, this drink feels like home.

And if you’re lucky enough to call Tahoe home, this drink is a great gateway to charge up all those summer vibes for what’s to come. Salute!

Primo’s is located at 2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For drink and food menus visit them online at primositalianbistro.com or give them a call at 530-600-2220.