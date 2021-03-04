Drink of the Week: Revive Coffee & Wine’s Lavender Vanilla Latte

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Revive Coffee & Wine’s Lavender Vanilla Latte is this wek’s featured drink. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



I know, normally this space is reserved for a beverage of the cocktail kind. But, I’m not a total animal – I do find myself drinking other things throughout an average day. And since water doesn’t really make for an exciting write up, I figured why not feature something that that stimulates the senses in a different way: coffee.

So this week we change it up and go for something that’s the number one selling coffee-based option at Revive. According to the National Coffee Association (no I didn’t make that up – it’s totally a thing), 64% of American adults consume coffee each day. Whether you think that’s high or low, truth is most people would probably rather go without breakfast than go without coffee — it’s that important to their day.

So, since most of you enjoy it, let’s talk about this espresso variation in the form of the latte. If you need a refresher on what exactly a latte is, this particular version takes the shot of espresso and gets a swirly dance with steamed milk. The lavender and vanilla get added in and then the remaining steamed milk.

Drink Coffee Do Stuff is the local espresso provider, so if you needed another reason to go try it – you’re supporting two local businesses – win-win! After you taste it, you might as well chalk up a win for yourself. You’ll see.

There’s a nice balance of all the flavors. It’s frothy and smooth, but also very subtle. Yes, you get that’s its coffee, but the lavender pulls in floral and earthy notes. That, combined with the sweetness of the vanilla and the boldness of the espresso, makes for a drink that’s gone before you know it.

While I’m not one to drop a dollop of lavender on my pillow to sleep at night, I wouldn’t mind putting a drop of this there – although I’d probably be afraid of what it does to my morning cravings. Might sound weird. Might be amazing. Either way, it won’t stop me from ordering again.

Revive Coffee and Wine is located at 3135 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu, hours and general information visit them online at revivecoffeewine.com or by phone at 530-600-4007.