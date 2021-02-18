Drink of the Week: Riva Grill’s Wet Woody

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Riva Grill’s Wet Woody is a Tahoe icon with its own trademark. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



If you’re a cocktail and you have a registered trademark next to your name, Ron Burgundy might say you’re kind of a big deal. Well, that’s the kind of company you’re in with this week’s drink so roll out the red tongue and give your taste buds the special treatment.

While I’m certain many of you have thrown down one (or thirty) of these in your lifetime (they’ve served over three million), many folks still have yet to indulge. So if you’re one who has not, “Danger, Will Robinson!” These are sneaky good and can take a person down at a thousand yards out on a windy day, so you have been warned.

What makes this woody so stiff? There are three types of Bacardi rum (Light, 151, and Select is floated on the top). Add in some peach schnapps, orange and pineapple juices, a little sweet and sour, and serve blended with ice, this Tahoe icon is ready to do damage.

During the winter you can go topless on Tuesdays where they’ll double up on the rum floater and serve alongside as a shot instead of the standard drink toupee. I’ll add one more parental advisory here, just in case.

If you want to go the traditional route, mixing in that floater before taking the whole thing on helps it disappear into the fruity goodness of the rest of the drink. You’d think with all the alcohol, you’d get a heavy jab, but it surprisingly doesn’t. Yeah, you can taste the liquor, but the rest of the juices are so delicious you get lost in all their sorcery of the senses.

If you want to add a slight bit of pucker, you can throw a squeeze of the lime garnish in there. It might make you wish summer was right around the corner — newsflash: it’s not — but with a drink like this, it’s nice to know at least the feeling of summer is right around the corner. And if you need to prop yourself up on that corner while you’re on your way, one more parental advisory couldn’t hurt. Cheers!

Riva Grill is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd., Suite No. 3 in South Lake Tahoe. For menu information and details, visit them online at rivagrill.com or call ahead by phone at 530-542-2600.