Drink of the Week: Round Hill Pines Beach Resort’s Pain Killer

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Round Hill Pines Beach Resort's signature Pain Killer, a concoction that puts a slight twist on a classic piña colada.

The Pain Killer consists of light and dark rums, pineapple and orange juices, cream of coconut and nutmeg — it's blended, making it the ideal drink to sip on the beach at the lakefront resort. There's nothing quite like the pairing of coconut and pineapple, or even coconut and rum. Piña colada lovers are sure to be in heaven upon the first sip, and will be challenged to find a flaw with the Pain Killer.

While there's only a small amount of nutmeg, the spice adds a unique flavor to the drink that complements the sweetness of the fruit.

Simply put: The Pain Killer + a spot on the beach = an ideal summer day at Lake Tahoe. You won't regret ordering the resort's refreshing staple beverage to make the most of your stay.

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort is located at 300 U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. The resort is open through September from 8 a.m. until sunset. The marina opens at 8 a.m. and the Beach Grill, Rum Bar and Snack Shack open at 11 a.m. Closing times vary based on weather and crowds. Visit http://www.roundhillpinesresort.com for additional information.