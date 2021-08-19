Drink of the Week: Sage Leaf’s Bloody Mary

This week’s featured drink is Sage Leaf’s Bloody Mary. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Maybe it’s because I’m fresh off judging FNCTN’s ninth annual Bloody Mary Competition, but I thought this week was as good as any to close the loop and give you one more option when it comes to the classic cocktail.

Plus, any time I can give the readers the inside scoop on what might be the single best bite of bacon I’ve ever eaten, it’s definitely worth it – but first, the drink.

With Bloody Marys it always starts with the vodka. In the case of this drink, fresh jalapenos soak with Polish vodka for 48 hours, giving the base to build from. Then comes the mix, which is where good cocktails start to distinguish themselves from the mediocre.

Yes, you’re getting the familiar faces of tomato juice, garlic, and Worcestershire, but you’re also getting items like fresh dill that really ramp up the flavor of this mix. The rim is spiked with Tajin seasoning, which amplifies the rest of the ingredients if you prefer to ditch the straw and take your sips, glass to lips.

There’s great heat coming from the peppered vodka, but it’s the good Bloody Mary heat you want in this particular cocktail. There’s also a balanced freshness that only the good Bloody Marys deliver on. A little touch of sweetness also peeks through, giving this drink its unique calling card.

Well, maybe that’s not super accurate because what’s really unique about this drink is in the garnish. No, you’re not getting a double cheeseburger, massive turkey leg, or anything particular crazy sticking out, but you are getting some attention to detail to a fairly classic garnish.

Yes, this is where the bacon comes in. I’m not even going to talk about the other items, because this bacon outshines them all. It starts out in slab form and is treated much like pork belly. It gets braised three to four hours and diced into large chunks, which then get deep fried and tossed in maple syrup before getting skewered.

That’s it. I can’t type anymore. My mouth is watering. Must. Have. Bacon.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or give them a call at 775-413-5005.