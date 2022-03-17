Drink of the Week: Sage Leaf’s Margarita

This week’s featured drink is Sage Leaf’s Margarita.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A margarita walks into a bar … and is never heard from again.

Yes, dad jokes are in full bloom, but as the punch line would suggest, a full margarita is (eventually) an empty margarita. And when you can use simple, yet elevated ingredients, and put passion behind making it, sometimes those drinks just go down easier. Case in point, this week’s feature.

I know for many people, tequila can be a bad word. But, for those of you that feel this way, I urge you to suppress those old, haunting experiences (most likely with cheap tequila) and let good tequila give you a new perspective. The base for Sage Leaf’s comes via Casamigos Reposado tequila – a 7- to 9-year aged Blue Weber agave that gets nearly double the typical fermentation process. In Lehman’s terms: it’s tasty.

It gets a shaker treatment with a few squeezes of fresh lime, Grand Marnier, and agave syrup. It seems somewhat of a no-brainer to reinforce a spirit that comes from agave with agave syrup, but the light bulb finally turned on once I realized why this cocktail gave off such a unique sweetness.

The tequila pushes out a light smokiness, but when combined with the agave, the balance yields an incredible smoothness — none more apparent than the aftertaste. It seems to sit on the tongue doing cartwheel after cartwheel with no hesitancy or resistance.

There’s a really good ebb and flow that happens with the flavors. You first get a little sweet, then a tinge of the tequila, and that cycle seems to keep on going until it the sip is gone. All in all, it makes for a great roller coaster ride on the taste buds. Just throw your hands up and have some fun.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or give them a call at 775-413-5005.