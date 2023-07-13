Drink of the Week: Shoe Tree Brewing Company’s Cap to Tahoe Pale Ale

Shoe Tree Brewing Company’s Cap to Tahoe Pale Ale

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Anytime a drink is released in conjunction with celebrating an event is as good a time as any to feature it – and this week’s feature is a prime example. Yes, I realize that you might need to take a drive to savor each sip, but I think you’ll find it’ll be worth it.

The celebration in this case is the newly opened bike trail that runs from Carson City to Tahoe (Spooner to be exact), and Shoe Tree Brewing Company has created a delicious pale ale to coincide with the opening of the Cap to Tahoe trail.

To start on its color, it’s a beautiful (and cloudy) golden hue – like if the sun, a gold nugget, a daffodil, and a banana all had a baby, this would probably be the color. The malt, hops and citrus notes are all there on first smell and if you’re a pale ale lover, you can tell it through and through.

The bitterness from the hops comes through on the front end, but it almost immediately mellows out when the smoothness of the fruity and floral notes kick it to the curb. The finish is dry but not in the sense that it dries out your palette – just simply that it waves goodbye and goes about its way.

With an IBU of 40, it’s not nearly as strong as some pale ales so if super bitterness one of the reasons that keep you from slugging down a pale ale, don’t let this fall into that category. At 5.5% ABV it falls into the realm of a perfect summer beer to have after a trail ride – which, I guess, is the whole point. Well done, Shoe Tree.

A double batch (14 barrels) was made of this celebratory ale so you can procrastinate a little bit to give it a try – but not too much. You can find the beer on tap and in cans at both valley locations.

Show Tree Brewing Company has two locations: 1758 U.S. 395 Suite A in Minden and 1496 Old Hot Springs Rd in Carson City. For further information visit them online at shoetreebrewing.com.