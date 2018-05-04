Drink of the Week: Sidellis Lake Tahoe’s Spring Blossom Sour

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Sidellis Lake Tahoe's Spring Blossom Sour, a light and fruity beverage that comes in at 5 percent ABV. The beer — an apricot sour saison — is a blend of the brewery's Cluanie Farmhouse Ale and Berliner Sour, which was then aged in a Chardonnay barrel for six months.

The Spring Blossom Sour is the perfect drink to enjoy under sunny skies in summer-like weather; the apricot leads the concoction, giving it a tangy forefront that both refreshes and rejuvenates.

The beer will be featured at Sidellis' Spring 2018 Barrel Aged Takeover, scheduled for Monday, May 7.

"We have saved a keg from the last 12 barrels we have pulled from our barrel-aged program including sours, saisons, blends, porters and stouts," states Sidellis' description of the event. "We think it's finally time to drink them. Join us for your last chance to try many of these beers."

Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday for the takeover. Attendees can enjoy any four samples for $12, or 11-ounce pours for $8-$10. Additional information about the event is available on Sidellis' Facebook page (@sidellisbrewery).

Sidellis Lake Tahoe is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe. The brewery and restaurant, which is family-friendly, opens at 11:30 a.m. daily. Learn more at http://www.sidellis.com.