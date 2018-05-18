Drink of the Week: Sonney BBQ Shack Bar & Grill’s Purple Piggy

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Sonney's BBQ Shack Bar & Grill's Purple Piggy, a well-rounded cocktail that is one of the establishment's staple offerings.

The Purple Piggy is made with Herradura Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh-squeezed lime juice, a splash of sweet and sour, and is topped off with Chambord Liqueur. The resulting flavor is reminiscent of a limeade — it's the perfect refreshment heading into summer months.

The drink is slightly sweet and extremely crisp, making it both an ideal standalone cocktail and the perfect accompaniment to any barbecue dish found at Sonney's. For maximum enjoyment, we suggest experiencing it all on a sunny day out on the patio. (But it's not a bad idea to indulge while playing pool indoors, either.)

Sonney's BBQ Shack Bar & Grill opens daily at 11 a.m. and is located at 787 Emerald Bay Road. Learn more online at http://www.sonneysbbqshack.com.