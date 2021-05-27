Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Company’s Dry-PA

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.





As part of their four-year birthday celebration, South Lake Brewing Co. has collaborated with four other Northern California breweries on four celebration beers. When they hit seven years I’m hitting the casino. But hey, four new beers to try, who can complain?

While I won’t touch on all four in this column, I will give you a sneak drink into their collaboration with Solid Ground Brewing – the Dry-PA (Pale Ale). Fresh off the canning line, this beer drinks like a summer vacation – at 5.9% ABV, a really fun summer vacation.

Their goal with this beer was to create a blend of American Pale Ale and seltzer. Mission accomplished. The nose right off the bat screams light and crisp. That first sip was like a light introduction to a new friend and by the end it sits on the palette like you’ve known each other for 25 years.

I won’t tell you how fast this went down, but it speaks to its supreme drinkability. The taste description says it lends notes of fruit salad, honeydew and a touch of green grape. You definitely feel those fruity notes coming through, but in a smooth and airy way.

It never gets bitter and while you can taste the hops, they quickly get the back off call from Charlie McGee. Unless you’ve seen the 1984 Drew Barrymore classic “Firestarter,” that pop culture reference will fall on deaf ears. Nevertheless, I’m keeping in here because it’s quite clever.

In all, this is an uber-refreshing turn on the racetrack. Availability in cans only adds to the likeability. One of these after a long hike or bike ride on a warm day — yeah, you’ll thank me afterwards.

If all four are as solid as this entry in the SLBC catalog, then you might want to hustle and snatch up this limited series. They are perfect companions for a long holiday weekend. Hmmmmm. Fancy that. Fortuitous drinking is the best. Drink responsible, friends. Cheers!

South Lake Brewing Company is located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For info on these beers and others visit them online at southlakebeer.com or by phone at 530-578-0087.