Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Company’s Juice Division

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is South Lake Brewing Company's Juice Division IPA, a New England-style brew that comes in at 5.8 percent ABV and 28 IBU.

"Juice Division is our new hazy IPA brewed with British base malt, along with malted and flaked oats to lend a soft, luscious body. Notes of overripe stone fruit, candied mango, and pineapple juice from our expressive ale yeast and a healthy dose of Mosaic and Amarillo hops," states SLBC's description of the drink.

Juice Division — named after the rock band Joy Division — was first brewed a few months ago, but it sold out quickly and it's not hard to see why: The beer is light and palatable, making it go down easily. Juice Division reappeared on the brewery's taplist within the past week and due to its success, the IPA will be canned in mid- to late June (stay tuned for an '80s-themed can release).

Fans of SLBC's other hazy IPA known as the Fog Nozzle are sure to enjoy Juice Division as well, with its hoppy forefront and refreshing aftertaste. The notes of fruit are the perfect addition as summer nears.

This weekend is the ideal time to try Juice Division, as SLBC celebrates its one-year anniversary with a gathering on Saturday, May 26. The party features live music from Red Dirt Ruckus and Steven Graves Band, The Oven's wood-fired pizza, beer pong, special beer releases and more.

SLBC opens Fridays through Sundays at noon, and Mondays through Thursdays at 2 p.m. The brewery is family-friendly, but patrons must be at least 21 years old to enjoy alcohol. Learn more about SLBC (located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd.) and its One Year Celebration at http://www.southlakebeer.com.