Drink of the Week: South of North’s Buried Hatchet Amber

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you held my feet to the fire and asked me to pick my favorite type or style of beer, I’m probably going to give you an answer that lines up with this week’s feature: the amber. There’s something about it that seems to hug my taste buds so tight it just doesn’t want to let go.

The 5.5% ABV version from South of North Brewing Company falls right into my sweet spot, so of course I started off this week on a high note. If you have never ventured down amber road, you might think of it as a pale ale with a dark sense of humor.

If the forest came alive and the trees threw a party, this beer is what I picture them drinking. I have no idea why, it just seems right. The taste, the color, the feel — like its living, breathing mountain air. That either scares you about my wellbeing or you completely get it.

This week’s featured drink is South of North’s Buried Hatchet Amber.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The first smell lets you know exactly what’s coming. It’s light but malty, and not too bold for the casual beer drinker. You get some ever so light toasted and toffee notes, and those smells come through almost exactly in the taste.

It’s quite smooth with a few fruity notes (think stone fruits), but when you get hit with the caramel and toffee notes is when it all comes together. The beer is easy drinking to the point where you would have no problem adding another to your cart – it won’t leave you feeling heavy. It’s airy, but there are plenty of pockets that deliver that hardened malt feel that ambers are so famous for.

Maybe the best perk to enjoying this beer is you can do so listening to live music every day. Fire pits, outdoors, live music, and amber beer? Ok, I guess I have to be interested, right?

South of North Brewing is located at 932 Stateline Avenue (next to Basecamp Hotel) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them online at southofnorthbeer.com or give them a call at 530-494-9805.