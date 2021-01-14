Drink of the Week: Sushi Pier’s Tahoe Mule

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If you’re a movie fan, the anticipation of watching a new film is a great feeling. However, sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn’t. When it doesn’t, those are the times when you feel like you would have been better off just watching a classic – same thing with a classic cocktail.

Sushi Pier’s Tahoe Mule is this week’s featured drink.



New drinks can be good, and fun, but classic cocktails are classics for a reason. Like an old blanket, you know you can go back to it for a specific comfort. Enter the Tahoe Mule stage right. While it does have a slight twist on the classic recipe, it hits all the notes of your childhood woobie.

The traditional copper cup mule vehicle is not needed here (they’re overrated anyway). You could probably drink the standard ingredients out of a beer bong and they’d still be a treat. Here, the ingredients provide all the sparks.

Mint (the twist) and lime are muddled together to kick things off. They get paired with Tahoe Blue vodka and Goslings ginger beer and that’s it – a simple, yet slightly sweet, and spicy balanced drink.

The choices for the party all help counterbalance everything going on. Lime amps up the vodka, ginger zings out the sour of the lime, and the mint helps to ground the ginger from going full agro on your taste buds.

One of the pleasant surprises is how much this particular drink pairs well with sushi. Sushi can really pad the ribs and when you have it with something like a beer, you’re lucky to mow through two rolls before you’re ready to roll out the door. With sushi, the more rolls the better, so this helps to keep the rolls coming while not pouring in as filler.

If you really want to go hardcore, just substitute sips of this cocktail for the picked ginger in between rolls. They’re both ginger and cleanse the palette. One gives you a buzz, the other adds to the fill. I think it’s pretty obvious as to which one I’d choose.

Sushi Pier Tahoe is located at 177 U.S. Hwy 50 in Stateline. For menu items and more information, visit them online at tahoesushipier.com or give them a buzz by phone at 775-588-8588.