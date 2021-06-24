Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Blueberry Lemon Martini

This week’s featured drink is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Blueberry Lemon Martini. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

When a drink looks like a million bucks, my curiosity spikes like a beach volleyball game at high noon. With its lemon-sugared rim, this drink looks like its something straight out of Richie Rich land. So as you can guess, side out for me.

In addition to the rim ingredients, this cocktail goes big on flavors we’re all familiar with: citrus vodka, triple sec, blueberry simple syrup, and lemonade. You know them individually. You’ll love them as a team. Like the Avengers assembling, each one of these ingredients super hero powers get elevated.

Each of the fruit flavors has their place, but they all live together under the same roof about as well as the Brady Bunch. Sure, sometimes they find a Tiki idol and it gets a little wild, but that’s the fun of it. They mesh together so well that everyone is all up in everyone’s business, but no ingredient cares – they’re all having too much fun.

The vodka and triple sec don’t overpower with alcohol because they don’t need to. Don’t get me wrong, you can definitely tell it’s there, but that liquid match made in heaven shines through as it bounces off those fresh berry and lemon flavors.

In all, the drink is super smooth and refreshing – as you would expect with all the fruit hopping around like the Easter bunny in a country line dance class. I had this drink right at the tail end to the recent heat wave so for me it was the perfect compliment to the warm summer weather.

I mean, it would undoubtedly be delicious in the wintertime, too, but if I’m writing about it then I can’t drop my Brady Bunch Hawaii vacation knowledge, can I? Regardless, this cocktail should bring you much better luck than that old Tiki idol brought the Brady’s. Enjoy.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them by phone at 775-580-6226.