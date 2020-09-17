Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s El Jefe

Tahoe Tavern and Grill's El Jefe.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The translation of El Jefe to English is “the chief” or “the boss.” Makes sense with this week’s cocktail because it doesn’t mess around. It’s straightforward, bold, and a lot of fun. Hey, not all bosses are horrible ogres, right?

The nuts and bolts of this drink are like an Indian summer — they just don’t want to let go of the good times and sunshine. Maybe it’s just me, but pairing up tequila and a mango puree and putting the freeze to it screams beaches and bathing suits.

Rounding out the power trio of flavors is a Tajin rim, which does its best Tony Montana impression by screaming, “Say hello to my little friend.” If you read that last saying in the Tony Montana voice, I get it. I did when I typed it, too.

As a whole, the drink is super refreshing. The mango is sweet and takes away all the bad parts of tequila, leaving only the flavors that tequila lovers cherish in the agave-based liquor. No heavy aftertaste — just a freewheelin’ joyride in an ice cream truck kind of flavor.

The Tajin rim is the real rascal here. It’s a blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt and if that doesn’t just sound like it’s born to party with tequila, I don’t know what does. Combined with the boldness of the tequila and the sweetness of the mango puree, it’s the component that brings the excitement.

I get it. A frozen drink as the weather pivots to turning leaves and chilly night might not exactly roll off the tongue like word number one in a spelling bee contest, but at least you’ll have fun with the pronunciation.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade (behind the Chevron station) in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or by phone at 775-580-6226.