Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Strawberry Basil Margarita

This week’s featured drink is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Strawberry Basil Margarita. (Robert Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



If Strawberry Shortcake was all grown up, worked a nine to five job, and camped out at the corner pub after a long day in Strawberryland, my guess is she’s ordering this cocktail – maybe two if it’s Friday.

Whether it’s the appearance or the smell, it doesn’t matter – this cocktail has all kinds of strawberry creaminess vibes hanging around it. And that’s a good thing. Why? Well if the smell of fresh strawberries and cream doesn’t put a smile on your face there’s probably no amount of puppies or ice cream cones that will do it either, so hope may be lost.

The party kicks off with a muddling of sweet and sour and basil. Added to the fray is a strawberry puree, Don Julio Silver, and Cointreau. After a few shakes its poured into the glass and garnished with (you guessed it), fresh strawberry and basil. However, there is also a kicker garnish in the form of strawberry salt around the rim, which gives it a fancy necklace appearance. It also takes it up a notch on the flavor meter.

After a sip or two it’s danger, Will Robinson. These can easily get sucked down like a juice box on a playground at recess, so don’t say I didn’t warn you. They’re so fun and flavorful you almost forget there’s alcohol swimming around. Almost.

The tequila gives you the main punch – the Cointreau mainly adding in the orange flavor its known for. But when the tequila bounces back and forth with the strawberry its like an Aries and Aquarius tearing up the zodiac dance floor.

Overall, it’s refreshing and light and would be a great opening act if you wanted to go gear up for the main event. I’ll leave that up to you as far as how big to go, but just remember — sometimes it’s the opener that steals the show.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them by phone at 775-580-6226.