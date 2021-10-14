Drink of the Week: Tahoe Together IPA

This week’s featured drink is Tahoe Together IPA available exclusively at four different locations on the South Shore.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

You might notice this week that I only noted the drink in the headline and not the place to get it. That’s because, like the Traveling Wilbury’s coming together to form a super group, four South Shore breweries have collaborated to craft this week’s drink: the Tahoe Together IPA.

The beer, brewed in support of the Tahoe Together Caldor Fire Relief Fund for food and beverage workers, is a West Coast IPA sporting a combination of distinctive hops, each carefully selected by the participating breweries. The result is an easy drinking ray of sunshine that is one of the better IPAs I’ve drank in quite some time.

It boasts hints of passion fruit, citrus, and melon rind (don’t worry – no fruit was harmed in the making of this beer), but maintains its IPA dance card so well it never overpowers the senses. It doesn’t bite the jowls, but rather massages them to the point where the finish acts more like a 1,000-count threaded slip and slide than it does a heavy-handed hop down Easter Bunny Lane.

Its rich golden color drips like a sunflower sunset and almost dares you not to drink it – it’s that pretty to look at. I said almost. It is a beer after all. It’s literally made to be consumed.

Speaking of consumption, only 15 kegs were created – each like an Infinity Stone, scattered about the South Shore in four locations. There are no cans – only a very respectable $8 pint and only available at the brewery locations.

Perhaps the best part of this drink is the aftermath. No, not your buzz as you walk out of the brewery, but the donation you’re providing that will help provide some relief to about 700 local employees. And, if you so shall choose, you have the option to tack on an additional donation. I guess you could always just drink more beer (which might be more fun), but you can only drink so much of this before it’s gone. It’s also 6.8% ABV, so drink and plan accordingly.

This very well might be the last true weekend you can snatch a pint, so if I were you, I wouldn’t wait. Drink. Donate. Repeat. Responsibly.

The Tahoe Together IPA can be found exclusively at: Cold Water Brewery and Grill (2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd., tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com ), Sidellis Lake Tahoe (3350 Sandy Way, sidellis.com ), South Lake Brewing Co. (1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., southlakebeer.com ), and South of North Brewing Co. (932 Stateline Ave. B, southofnorthbeer.com ).