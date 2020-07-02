Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Jailbird Margarita

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If Richie Rich were a real character, I’d image as an adult he’d have a margarita tap flowing for all his fancy shindigs. Most of us aren’t Richie Rich, but the flowing margarita tap is alive and well at Ten Crows – and that’s where we start this week’s drink.

For me, the margarita just screams warm weather. Not that it can’t be enjoyed in the wintertime, but I see more than enough salt on the road in the snowy months that I’m not really looking for it around the rim of my glass, too.

The base components for this cocktail are all too familiar: Corralejo reposado tequila, triple sec, and their house-made sour mix. That’s the flow ripping out of the tap, but what truly makes this drink unique is the scratch-made blackberry puree.

When added to the fray, not only does it give it a deep and rich color, but you immediately can smell that bramble-y goodness as you dive in for a sip.

Yes, it starts out like the all too familiar musings of the ol’ ‘rita, but then something happens in the middle where the berries explode on the palate. It’s like hanging out with Clark Kent then all of the sudden you’re toe tapping with Superman.

Apparently the blackberry has many health benefits, carrying essential nutrients and antioxidants. I’m not saying drinking a cocktail is healthy, but if you’re going to be drinking one, might as well take solace in the fact that at least some of it does a body good.

Speaking of doing a body good, another round couldn’t hurt, right? It is a holiday weekend after all. Stay safe out there, folks. Cheers!

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them online at 10crows.com or by phone at 530-539-4064.