Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Wood Finishing Series

Many times when I talk about a whiskey cocktail in this column I mention to one varying degree or another that even if you don’t like whiskey, you may want to try out that particular drink. Well, this week is not one of those weeks. Whiskey geeks unite, because this week’s feature is all about you.

Leading off for Ten Crows’ “From the Barrel” Whiskey Club is Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series. Wait. Whiskey Club? Calm down, more on that in a minute. Let’s talk about the whiskey first.

There are three that will be featured (2019 – 2021) this month. For the sake of this column (and my sobriety), I only sampled the 2021. But, in true new and shiny toy fashion, this whiskey purrs.

I get that not everyone is a fan of stave finishing, but let’s not be too Judgy McJudgerson and let the sip wash over you. You’ll get notes of dried fruit and tobacco and it’s a smooth sailor across the tongue. The back end is where the fun happens.

Like Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn coming in and striking out Clu Haywood in the ninth inning, this whiskey brings the heat. Clocking in at 110.6 proof, it’s hitting them where the big boys hit them. That’s not to say it’s overpowering – it’s not. It’s super solid but layered so you get all kinds of flavors pinging around the cheeks. And when that heat checks in, so does the sound of mmmmmmm.

Now about the club: every third Wednesday of the month (starting this coming Wednesday, May 19) a featured distillery is chosen for a tasting. You not only can learn about the whiskey, but you get exclusive boutique tastings (including their very own blend). And, if you can manage to hit three months in a row, you unlock secrets like it’s the Legend of Zelda. Think things like t-shirts or discounts or, my personal favorite, a specialty bottle of whiskey that only folks in the three-timers club know about.

Secrets, discounts, t-shirts, and whiskey? Sounds like a bold strategy, Cotton. Sign me up.

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at 10crows.com or hit them up via phone at 530-539-4064.