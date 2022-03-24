Drink of the Week: The Cocktail Corner’s Bee’s Knees

This week’s featured drink is The Cocktail Corner’s Bee’s Knees.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

You write about enough cocktails and you’re bound to come across ones that (in name) you’ve done before. But, just like with any food dish, not everything is created the same. Ingredients, styles, experience, they all can play a part in why each version is distinct. Case in point: the bee’s knees.

Yes, I’ve featured one before, but not like this — not with these ingredients. At its core, a bee’s knees cocktail is gin, lemon juice and honey. No, the cocktail didn’t get its name because of the honey; it came from prohibition slang meaning “the best.” Although that could win you a bar bet sometime down the road — if so, I should get half.

The suspects in this lineup are rose gin, fresh lemon juice, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, and honey simple syrup. You instantly see the effects of the rose gin — in the pinkish hue of the cocktail as well as the floral notes it pushes into your sniffer.

The rose gin and the elderflower liqueur are like two peas in a pod — like they’ve been sitting around the European countryside sipping tea with their pinkies out since they were kids. Both a little earthy, but also a little sweet, they compliment what each spirit is trying to accomplish.

Even with the honey syrup, the sweetness is very light. It adds a few more layers, but it gets a kick in the pants from the lemon, which adds a needed tartness that plays like Mills Lane in the ring, making sure nothing gets out of hand. The end result is a super smooth romp with all the players at the top of their game.

I love it when you get these variations on the classics. It’s sophisticated enough to still retain the name, but just a subtle enough change to make you say, “that’s a little different.” In this case, different is delicious.

The Tahoe Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd. (in the Crossing at Tahoe Valley) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecocktailcorner.com or call at 530-600-2751.