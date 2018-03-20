Drink of the Week: The Loft’s Virginia May

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is The Loft's Virginia May, an all-new craft cocktail made with red beet-infused gin, chamomile, ginger-infused Riesling and lemon.

The venue recently debuted a brand new cocktail menu, which includes beverages classified as "Medicinals," "Resurrections," "Winter Warmers," "Room Temp," "Milk Punches," "Cobblers," "Barrel Aged," "Glass Aged" and "Stimulants" — the latter of which includes the Virginia May.

All of The Loft's infusions are crafted in-house by the staff, and the result is a variety of unique concoctions that you can't find anywhere else.

The beet-infused gin is the star of the Virginia May: For those who love the root vegetable, this drink is for you. While the flavor leads the cocktail, it certainly isn't overpowering — so if you're among those who hate beets, chances are you'll still find something enjoyable about the beverage (although you might want to order something else).

Each component of the Virginia May comes together to create a drink that is both refreshing and rare — when was the last time you had a cocktail made with beets?

Recommended Stories For You

The Loft opens daily at 4 p.m. and is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Learn more about the theater, lounge and restaurant online at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.