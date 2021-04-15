Drink of the Week: The Lucky Beaver’s Bent Beaver

This week’s featured drink is Lucky Beaver’s Bent Beaver. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

You know those drinks that the minute you take a drink you get that hello-summertime vibe? Yeah, this is one of those. And with summertime right around the corner, if you just can’t wait, this cocktail with help you bridge the gap.

It all starts with a little muddling of fresh cucumber so right off the bat you’ve got your ticket punched to ride the refreshing railway. Joining it in the shaker is a local American dry gin from Minden’s Bently Heritage, fresh squeezed lime juice, simple syrup and St. Germain elderflower liqueur. After a few Sir Mix-a-Lot shakes, soda water is added and placed in the glass along with sliced cucumber and a lime garnish.

Usually you get one or two ingredients that lead the way in the smell department, but you if you have a super sleuth sniffer, you just might be able to pick out all the ingredients with one whiff – which foreshadows how well they all work together.

The cucumber, which can overpower if not treated right, embraces the bold Bently gin and are the first ones out on the dance floor. And boy do they start cutting a rug. The gin is full of flavor and with the springiness from the soda water it winds up being super playful.

The elderflower liqueur adds some earthy depth and gets cut with the citrus just enough so keep everything ultra clean and slightly sweet.

For being bent, this drink is pretty straightforward, yet elegant. I guess a lot of things that are bent are still pretty amazing: rainbows, trees, crazy straws, and of course, rules. And who doesn’t want to bend the rules just a bit? For all those people, may we introduce the Bent Beaver.

The Lucky Beaver is located at 31 U.S. Hwy 50 No. 104 in Stateline. For food and drink menus, visit them online at luckybeaver.com or give them a call at 775-580-7770 for more information.