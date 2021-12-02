Drink of the Week: The Lucky Beaver’s Ginger Beaver

This week’s featured drink is The Lucky Beaver’s Ginger Beaver.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If Thanksgiving is your jam and you just can’t get enough of that feeling around this time of year, well then this week’s drink is for you. Sure, some of you may still be wading through a food coma and you’ve workshopped more than one additional notch in the belt and can’t even stomach the thought of repeating last week’s shenanigans. But, just hear me out.

I say Thanksgiving, but it’s probably more reminiscent of fall. Jameson’s Irish whiskey, fresh orange juice, and ginger beer all tidied up with a cinnamon and sugar rim are the forces at play here. The result is a slightly fruitier than savory cannonball into a gigantic pile of fallen leaves.

Right off the bat, the smell sends smatterings of freshly baked pies through the nostrils. If that isn’t enough to get those jowls smacking then you’re probably more of a cake person. If that’s true, don’t worry. You’ll be happily surprised and glad you put it to your lips.

That’s mainly because the taste doesn’t quite match up to what you smell — it’s like a chameleon. Yes, there are classic flavor combinations of ginger, cinnamon and sugar but that citrus kicks in and all bets are off. When the whiskey shows up you almost forget it was also invited to the party. Almost.

It is definitely a whiskey-based drink, but it blends so well into the backdrop that it acts more like part an ensemble than the star of the show. Ginger gets the ball rolling, then citrus makes an appearance, then the whiskey — all of them dancing on a slightly carbonated dance floor. The aftertaste is a combination of all three and you can’t help but give a standing ovation.

Ok, maybe you don’t have to stand, but at least order another for an encore performance you’re sure to enjoy.

The Lucky Beaver is located at 31 U.S. Hwy 50 No. 104 in Stateline. For food and drink information, visit them online at luckybeaver.com or give them a call at 775-580-7770 for more information.