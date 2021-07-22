Drink of the Week: The Lucky Beaver’s Palmoa

This week’s featured drink is Lucky Beaver’s Palmoa. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



Have you ever had a cocktail in the dead heat of the summer and wished you could spin it around in a sprinkler and run through it all day? Me neither, but for some reason that’s what I wrote how this cocktail made me feel when I tasted it. Needless to say, if anyone can figure out how to actually do that, I’ll bring appetizers.

Yes, this cocktail is super fun – just like that sprinkler dash. But, it also brings in a ton of flavor. Espolon blanco tequila, fresh squeezed grapefruit and lime juices, agave nectar, and the dark horse ingredient: Squirt soda. It’s finished off with a Tajin-spiced (chili and lime blend) rim and a couple slices of fresh fruit.

Embrace your inner child when you get that first whiff because the bubbly soda really lets you know you’re in for a great time. And although you might think that first sip if going to be grapefruit soda driven, it’s not. The adult tequila busts in and tells you to get off its lawn. Okay, maybe not all mean like Mr. Wilson is to Dennis the Menace, but at least enough to let you know there’s definitely some alcohol kicking around the hacky sack here.

The citrus juices and sweetness from the agave kick in and really give this drink its layers. The carbonation and flavor from the soda give it more personality than a standard tonic water or club soda. It’s like a margarita’s funnier and bubblier cousin.

The Tajin rim also adds to the flavor profile. While it doesn’t make any sip super spicy, it’s does bring a slight tang that, if circling the wagons around the rim on every sip, knocks down the sweetness with more savory notes.

On my summer wish list would be if the Lucky Beaver could make popsicles out of these. Whether enjoying by the lake or just hanging out in your back yard hitting the corn hole boards, I could crush these all day. Hmmmm…Crush? Squirt? Experiment on the horizon?

The Lucky Beaver is located at 31 U.S. Hwy 50 #104 in Stateline. For food and drink menus, visit them online at luckybeaver.com or give them a call at 775-580-7770 for more information.